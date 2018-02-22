

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its preliminary consolidated net income for fiscal year 2017 grew 10.7 percent to 187.1 million euros from 169.1 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to 5.97 euros from last year's 5.40 euros.



Earnings before taxes or EBT rose 8.9 percent to 258.8 million euros from 237.6 million euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the year increased 8.8 percent to 3.69 billion euros from 3.39 billion euros in the previous year. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue growth was 7.0 percent. The main reason for the increase in revenue was that Krones was able to invoice more projects than expected in the fourth quarter.



Order intake increased 10.0 percent year-on-year to 3.79 billion euros in 2017. Adjusted for acquisitions, order intake increased 7 percent. At 31 December 2017, the company had orders on hand totaling 1.24 billion euros, which was up 8.3 percent on the previous year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Krones said it expects revenue and earnings to increase further. Krones expects consolidated revenue to grow by 6 percent and profitability to remain stable, despite investment in digitalisation and start-up costs associated with expanding the company's global footprint, in particular for the new site in Hungary.



Krones expects to post an EBT margin of 7.0 percent in 2018.



