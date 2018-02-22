

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported that its 2017 profit to equity shareholders decreased to 854 million pounds from 913 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 26.7 pence compared to 28.7 pence. Underlying EBITA was 2.03 billion pounds, a 4% increase on a constant currency basis. Underlying earnings per share increased by 8% to 43.5 pence.



IFRS revenue was 18.32 billion pounds, compared to 17.79 billion pounds, prior year. Sales increased by 0.6 billion pounds to 19.6 billion pounds, largely reflecting currency translation.



For the year ending 31 December 2018, the Group expects underlying earnings per share to be in line with full-year underlying earnings per share in 2017 of 42.1 pence (re-presented to reflect the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 from 43.5 pence to 42.1 pence).



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 13 pence per share making a total of 21.8 pence per share for the year, an increase of 2% compared to 2016.



