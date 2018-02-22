Mariehamn, 2018-02-22 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions February 22, 2018, 9.45 a.m.



Managers' Transactions (Eurell)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar Position: Chief Financial Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------- Amendment Köp av Ålandsbanken B-aktie ---------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-19 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Made under life insurance policy Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 283 Unit price: 14.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 283 Volume weighted average price: 14.00000 Euro



