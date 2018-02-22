Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2012B, 2015A, 2015AII

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 February 2018, at 9:45a.m. EET

Share subscriptions based on stock options2012B, 2015A, 2015AII

Between 23 November, 2017 and January 29, 2018 a total of 214,267 Rovio Entertainment Corporation's new shares have been subscribed for with the stock options 2012B, 2015A and 2015AII. A total of 19,000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2012B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 6.00, a total of 184,267 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2015A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 2.94, and a total of 11,000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2015AII stock options at a subscription price of EUR 3.00. The entire subscription price of EUR 688,744.98 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment Corporation's shares will increase to 79,385,542 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 22 February 2018, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 23 February 2018.

