

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased to 96.1 million pounds from 91.3 million pounds last year.



Profit after tax climbed 6 percent from last year to 78.1 million pounds or 14.4 pence per share. Adjusted earnings per share were 16.9 pence, compared to 15.7 pence a year ago.



Group revenue for the year increased 4 percent to 329.7 million pounds from 316.4 million pounds a year ago, driven by strong insurance growth offset by lower energy switching.



Further, for 2017, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 7.60 pence per share, making the proposed full-year dividend 10.44 pence per share, a growth of 6 percent from last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company said it will invest 5 million pounds to build out its product engineering teams, focused on customer experience optimisation.



The company's core markets are expected to grow at around 6 to 7 percent, and growth is projected to be slower than that in 2018, accelerating afterwards.



Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is expected to be broadly flat before growth resumes from 2019 onwards. The company also expects to incur one-off transitional costs of 6 million to 9 million pounds during 2018, relating to the necessary reorganisation.



