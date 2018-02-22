

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) reported profit before tax of 29.6 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 6.2 billion pounds, previous year. Profit to Owners of the parent increased to 37.5 billion pounds from 4.6 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased by over 600% largely due to a gain of 23.3 billion pounds related to the acquisition of RAI and a deferred tax credit of 9.6 billion pounds from the revaluation of the net deferred tax liability arising on the acquisition net assets to the 21% federal tax rate in the US.



Fiscal year adjusted, organic profit from operations at current rates was up 7.8% or 3.7% at constant rates. Adjusted earnings per share was 284.4 pence compared to 247.5 pence. Headline earnings per share was 699.7 pence compared to 204.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 20.29 billion pounds from 14.75 billion pounds, a year ago. Adjusted, organic revenue grew 6.5% or 2.9% at constant rates of exchange.



