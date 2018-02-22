ACI executives and customers highlight how the Internet of Things will transform the mobile telco customer experience

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, will bring its global mobile telco payments expertise and insights to Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26 March 1 in Barcelona.

ACI executives will be joined by industry leaders at Mobile World Congress for Risk, Retention And Reward, a 'Power Hour' session that will examine how telcos are simplifying the checkout experience, implementing new payment methods to support international expansion of their business, and enabling fraud prevention solutions that increase payments acceptance and drive loyalty. Panelists will also share their views on how the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is transforming customer experience in the telecommunications industry, creating exciting new revenue opportunities for telcos that innovate.

ACI Power Hour: Risk, Retention And Reward

Intro: Designing a frictionless customer experience in a complex and challenging environment

Preparing the IoT with a best-in-class mobile payments solution

'Internet of Payments' live demo

Andy McDonald, vice president Merchant Payments, ACI Worldwide

Transforming the customer experience with innovation: the mobile payments opportunity

Panel discussion and audience Q&A

Arun Dehiri, managing director, Red Dawn Consulting (moderator)

Gerard de Bourbon Ponce de Leon, senior advisor, IoT Evangelist, Tele2

Alaeddin Elmajed, director Payment Services, HyperPay

Andy McDonald, vice president Merchant Payments, ACI Worldwide

Date: Thursday, March 1, 11:30am.

Location: Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre F, Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.

ACI's UP Merchant Payments solution makes fast, simple and secure payments possible around the world by connecting more ways to pay with more payments capabilities than any other provider and protects those payments against fraud. ACI's has served MNOs and MVNOs in the fast-moving telco sector for nearly 20 years, with a best-in-class integrated payments gateway and real-time fraud management solution.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005064/en/

Contacts:

ACI Worldwide

Dan Ring, +1 781-370-3600

dan.ring@aciworldwide.com

or

Christopher Taine, +49 (0) 89 45230 557

christopher.taine@aciworldwide.com

or

Katrin Boettger, +44 (0) 7776 147 910

katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com