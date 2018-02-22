eServGlobal (LSE: ESG.L ASX: ESV.AX), a pioneering digital transactions technology company, announces it has secured a new three-year contract with existing customer, Ooredoo Algeria. The contract encompasses technology platform upgrades as well as three-years of support through to 2020.

eServGlobal has been a technology vendor to Ooredoo Algeria for more than a decade, facilitating all prepaid recharge requirements. As part of the new contract, eServGlobal will upgrade the technology platforms to the new releases of PayMobile for electronic recharge and VoMS for Voucher Management to facilitate a comprehensive recharge offering for the largely prepaid subscriber base.

James Hume, eServGlobal COO, said, "Ooredoo Algeria is one of our longest standing customers and we have worked closely with them over many years. I'm pleased to be able to share this clear sign of progress against our objective to create true business partnerships with our existing customers. This contract also further supports our commitments to building strong recurring revenue."

Imed Soussou, Ooredoo Algeria, CTO, said, "Algeria is a growing and dynamic market with strong demand for new technologies. During the decade we worked with eServGlobal, we have seen the demonstrated ability of their technology, particularly recently, their commitment to support and engagement towards their customers. It is important for us to trust in our technology partners. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we work together to build technology solutions for Algeria's future."

eServGlobal was awarded this contract based on the proven, in-field performance of its technology solutions as well as its commitment to work together with the operator.

Ooredoo Algeria is a leading telecommunication provider in the country, with more than 14 million customers, and is part of the Ooredoo Group, which has a presence in ten markets across North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. eServGlobal is currently working with Ooredoo Group affiliates in four countries.

eServGlobal's flagship PayMobile platform is a highly reliable and open solution built on more than 30 years experience working with telecommunication operators.

