MTI Wireless Edge Launches New Portfolio of 5G Backhaul Antennas Innovations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As mobile data requirements increase, largely driven by next generation 5G networks and small cells, cellular backhaul solutions are implementing new frequencies and technologies.

MTI has stood up to the challenges of these new requirements providing a new portfolio specifically addressing 5G and small cell backhaul networks.

In order to increase range, capacity and availability of backhaul links while reducing Opex and Capex, MTI developed a family of parabolic Dual Band antennas in 15/80 GHz, 18/80 GHz and 23/80 GHz. Additional frequencies such as 32/80 GHz and 38/80 GHz are in our pipeline.

Providing small form factor, low profile antennas, integrated and embedded into the small cell cellular base stations, MTI has released a line of flat antennas in 60 GHz and 80 GHz and is expanding our portfolio to 28 GHz, 38 GHz, 42 GHz and additional frequencies.

Being the leader in new and innovative antenna solutions MTI Wireless Edge is the only company in the world to provide and exhibit both flat and parabolic antennas in these frequencies.

MTI Wireless Edge will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Hall 6 Booth J22, February 26th - March 1st.

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

MTI is engaged in the development, production and marketing of High Quality, Parabolic and Flat Antennas for Commercial & Military applications.

With over 40 years' experience, supplying antennas from 100KHz to 90GHz including directional antennas, Omni directional and Smart Antennas for outdoor and indoor deployments for LTE, Wi-Fi, Public Safety, RFID and Utility Markets.

Commercial applications include 5G and Small Cell Backhaul, Broadband Wireless Access and RFID.

Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communication antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous airborne, ground, naval and submarine platforms worldwide.

