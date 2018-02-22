

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased 10% to 3.5 billion pounds from last year's 3.23 billion pounds. The results reflected positive operating jaws as operating expenses reduced, primarily reflecting lower non-core related costs.



On an after-tax basis, the company recorded an attributable loss of 1.9 billion pounds, compared to profit of 1.6 billion pounds a year ago. Group basic loss per share was 10.3 pence, compared to earnings per share of 10.4 pence last year.



The latest results included losses of 2.52 billion pounds related to the sell down of Barclays Africa Group Limited and the one-off net tax charge of 901 million pounds due to the re-measurement of US deferred tax assets.



Excluding items, earnings per share was 16.2 pence.



Income decreased 2% to 21.08 billion pounds from 21.45 billion pounds last year, primarily driven by lower revenue in Barclays International and Head Office, whilst impairment was broadly stable.



A final dividend for 2017 of 2.0p per share will be paid on April 5, resulting in a total 3.0p dividend per share for the year.



For 2018, Barclays anticipates resuming a total cash dividend of 6.5p per share, subject to regulatory approvals.



Looking ahead, James Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Although we are only seven weeks into the first quarter, and it is too early to offer formal guidance, we are pleased with the start to the year, and in particular in the markets businesses in CIB, where income is tracking above the level for the corresponding period in 2017 in dollars, and also in sterling, despite the weaker dollar we are currently experiencing.'



