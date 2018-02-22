Ranked #2 in the medium-sized workplace category, Globoforce celebrated by employees for its culture andrecognition

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous development solutions, today announced that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland 2018 by the Great Place to Work Institute.The prestigious accolade was presented at an awards ceremony at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin, on Wednesday 21st February, where Globoforce was ranked number 2 in the medium-sized workplace category. This is the sixth year in a row that Globoforce has been recognised as a top Irish workplace for high scores on an employee survey and an assessment of its workplace policies and practices.

"2017 was a fantastic year for Drury|Porter Novellias we opened our new Dublin HQ and announced new jobs across a variety of departments," said Niamh Graham, vice president of global HR at Globoforce. "As we continue to grow, investments in our people are a critical part of maintaining and scaling our culture. We have amazing people at Globoforce dedicated, passionate, and innovative. Our placement as one of Ireland's Great Places to Work this year is most certainly dedicated to the entire team."

"The organisations on this year's list know that beyond a certain point, employees aren't going to be tempted by a slightly more generous financial package: they want an environment where they feel psychologically safe, encouraged to grow, provided with opportunities to develop, and empowered to do their best work." said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland. "Rather than simply throwing money at their staff, Irish workplaces should take advantage of reward and recognition opportunities as a chance to develop their employer brand; enhancing and amplifying their unique culture."

In May 2017, Globoforce unveiled its new Dublin headquarters in Park West and announced the creation of 100 jobs over the next three years as the company continues to expand globally. The company's new human-centric space spans five floors and overlooks the Grand Canal at Park West. The office features digital walls, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, stairwells with inspirational messages, open and closed booths for private conversations, collaboration spaces, relaxation areas, and a game area. A wellness room offers yoga, meditation and amenities for new mothers, while the GloboCafé provides employees with healthy snacks, a coffee bar, and modern diner-style seating.

In late 2017, Globoforce introduced its latest recognition platform Conversations which encourages teams, including those in Globoforce, to have more frequent communication around priorities and feedback to improve employee and business performance.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance development solutions help build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more:

Visit: http://www.globoforce.com

Read: http://globoforce.com/globoblog

Follow: Twitter @Globoforce LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/globoforce Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globoforce



About Great Place to Work and the Assessment Process

Great Place to Work Ireland is part of a global network of culture consultants, with offices in 48 countries using an established methodology to publish lists at country, regional, and global levels. The best known of these is the Fortune 100 list of Best Companies to Work For in the United States. Our media partner in Ireland is The Irish Times, who develop the annual Best Workplaces Special Report.

The key defining feature of a great workplace is the level of trust that exists within it. From an employee's viewpoint, the definition of a great workplace is one where you trust the people you work with, you have great pride in what you do, and you enjoy the people you work with. The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open ended comments from employees.

The 2018 full list of organisations and award winners, as well as rankings from previous years, are available at www.greatplacetowork.ie.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005491/en/

Contacts:

Drury|Porter Novelli

Grace Cooney, 01-260-5000 086-153-6886

grace.cooney@drurypn.ie