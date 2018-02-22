eFront and PitchBook Form Strategic Data Partnership

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of PitchBook data will provide eFront customers with access to deep fund performance data to create more transparent benchmarks and make more informed investment decisions

eFront, the leading technology provider to alternative investment professionals, and PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, announce today a strategic partnership to integrate PitchBook data within the recently announced eFront Insight solution.

Leveraging PitchBook's data feed solution, eFront clients can now flexibly access deep fund-level information, empowering Limited Partners (LPs) and General Partners (GPs) to gauge private market performance relative to peer groups for PE and VC strategies, while also allowing LPs to refine asset allocation strategies.

Additionally, eFront will also integrate performance measurement data and analysis from PitchBook Benchmarks into eFront Insight. Recently released, PitchBook Benchmarks is a performance measurement tool offering objective, reliable and transparent resource for fund performance data. The integration will be available this coming month as part of eFront Insight's early adopter program.

Launched earlier this month, eFront Insight introduces LPs and GPs to the ability to boost analytical capabilities through digitalized data exchanges. The solution combines several sources of information to generate unprecedented levels of analysis, ultimately facilitating more informed decision-making.

Commenting on the announcement, Thibaut de Laval, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at eFront, said: "eFront and PitchBook - the two leading providers of technology and market data to the alternative investment sector - joining forces behind our eFront Insight solution, is an important signal for the entire industry. We intend to combine the best sources of information in the industry today to bring unique value to our clients through the eFront Insight platform."

"Our customers rely on our data to make more informed investment and allocation decisions," said Steve Carver, Managing Director, Strategic Initiatives at PitchBook. "By partnering with eFront, we're able to get our data in the hands of clients within the environments they spend a significant chunk of time in, enabling more productivity and faster decision-making."

About eFront

eFront is the leading pioneer of alternative investment technology, focused on enabling alternative investment professionals to achieve superior performance. With more than 850 Limited Partner, General Partner, and Asset Servicer clients in 48 countries, eFront services clients worldwide across all major alternative asset classes. The eFront solution suite is truly unique in that it completely covers the needs of all alternative investment professionals end-to-end, from fundraising and portfolio construction to investment management and reporting. For more information, please visit eFront.com.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape-including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 14,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.