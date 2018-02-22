FactSet Research Systems Inc.: J O Hambro Capital Management Selects FactSet's Multi-Asset Class Risk Analytics Platform

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that active asset manager J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) selected FactSet as its investment risk management and reporting solution.

Driven by the convergence of risk and performance, increasing regulation, and more sophisticated investment strategies, FactSet has been expanding its multi-asset class solutions for more than 20 years. With the recent launch of FactSet's linear risk model and the integration of the fat tail approach acquired through the recent acquisition of BISAM, it now has one of the strongest multi-asset class analytics, performance, and risk management offerings in the industry.

"JOHCM chose FactSet's multi-asset class risk package because it provides a comprehensive, flexible, and competitively-priced way to monitor factor sensitivity in portfolios and avoids unnecessary complexity," said Sandy Black, Investment Director, J O Hambro Capital Management.

Following implementation by FactSet's Professional Services Group, JOHCM will have access to FactSet's award-winning solutions for risk management and reporting, as well as its industry-leading client service.

"FactSet is focused on providing clients with flexibility and choice around their risk modeling assumptions and functionality," said Rob Robie, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Analytics Solutions, FactSet. "We are delighted that JOHCM has selected FactSet, validating our leadership as one of the premier multi-asset class risk and analytics solutions in the marketplace."

Learn more about FactSet's risk analytics solutions: https://www.factset.com/analytics/quant (https://www.factset.com/analytics/quant).

About J O Hambro Capital Management

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM) is a UK-headquartered active asset management company with investment offices in London, Boston, New York and Singapore and a dedicated mutual fund sales team based in Berwyn, Pa. It has $42.1 billion assets under management (as at December 31, 2017) and manages assets across U.K., U.S., European, Asian, Japanese, global/international and emerging markets equities strategies and a Global Income Builder strategy. (AUM includes assets managed by JOHCM and its wholly owned affiliates JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte. Limited). Learn more at www.johcm.com (http://www.johcm.com/).

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 88,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

