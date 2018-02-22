Percona Unveils Full Conference Session Schedule for the Annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the conference session schedule (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/02/21/percona-live-2018-schedule-now-available) for the seventh annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 (https://www.percona.com/live/18/), taking place April 23-25, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available. Advance Registration Discounts (https://www.percona.com/live/18/registration-information) can be purchased through March 4, 2018, 11:30 p.m. PST.

Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 is the premier open source database event. With a theme of "Championing Open Source Databases," the conference will feature multiple tracks, including MySQL, MongoDB, Cloud, PostgreSQL, Containers and Automation, Monitoring and Ops, and Database Security. Once again, Percona will be offering a low-cost database 101 track for beginning users who want to start learning how to use and operate open source databases.

Major areas of focus at the conference will include:

Database operations and automation at scale, featuring speakers from Facebook, Slack, Github and more

Databases in the cloud - how database-as-a-service (DBAAS) is changing the DB landscape, featuring speakers from AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba and more

Security and compliance - how GDPR and other government regulations are changing the way we manage databases, featuring speakers from Fastly, Facebook, Pythian, Percona and more

Bridging the gap between developers and DBAs - finding common ground, featuring speakers from Square, Oracle, Percona and more

Conference Session Schedule

Conference sessions take place April 24-25 and will feature 90+ in-depth talks by industry experts related to each of the key areas. Several sessions from Oracle and Percona will focus on how the new features and enhancements in the upcoming release of MySQL 8.0 will impact businesses. Conference session examples include:

What Are the Main New Key Features in MySQL 8.0? - Geir Høydalsvik, Oracle

Securing Access to Facebook's Databases - Andrew Regner, Facebook

Designing and Launching the Next-Generation Database System @ Slack: Whiteboard to Production - Guido Iaquinti, Slack

MongoDB for a High Volume Logistics Application - Eric Potvin, Shipwire

MongoDB Cluster Topology, Management and Optimization - Steven Wang, Tesla

MySQL at Scale at Square - Daniel Nichter, Square

How Microsoft Built MySQL, PostgreSQL and MariaDB for the Cloud - Jun Su, Microsoft

Tuning PostgreSQL for High Write Workloads - Grant McAlister, Amazon Web Services

Containerizing Databases at New Relic: What We Learned - Joshua Galbraith and Bryant Vinisky, New Relic

GDPR & Security Compliance for the DBA - Tyler Duzan and Jeff Sandstrom, Percona

MySQL at Twitter: No More Forkin' - Migrating to MySQL Community version - Ronald Ramon Francisco and Jojo Antonio, Twitter

Database Security as a Function: Scaling to Your Organization's Needs - Laine Campbell, Fastly

Securing Your Data on PostgreSQL - Payal Singh, OmniTI Computer Consulting Inc.

MySQL Performance Optimization and Troubleshooting with Percona Monitoring and Management - Peter Zaitsev, Percona

Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities (https://www.percona.com/live/18/become-a-sponsor) for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with the DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Contact live@percona.com for sponsorship details.

Diamond Sponsors - Continuent, VividCortex

Platinum - Microsoft

Gold Sponsors - Facebook, Grafana

Bronze Sponsors - Altinity, BlazingDB, SolarWinds, Timescale, TwinDB, Yelp

Other Sponsors - cPanel

Media Sponsors - Database Trends & Applications, Datanami, EnterpriseTech, HPCWire, ODBMS.org, Packt

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL, MongoDB and other open source databases across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software (https://www.percona.com/software), Support (https://www.percona.com/services/support), Consulting (https://www.percona.com/services/consulting), and Managed Services (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services) to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog (https://www.percona.com/blog/) and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences (https://www.percona.com/live/) draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com (https://www.percona.com/).

