Aurora Advanced Flow Cytometry System from Cytek Biosciences Continues to Gain Traction

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First introduced (http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/cytek-biosciences-debuts-new-advanced-flow-cytometry-system-2220688.htm) in June of last year, the Aurora advanced flow cytometry system from Cytek Biosciences Inc. (https://cytekbio.com/) has gained significant traction in the scientific community - and is setting the new standard for what is possible. Aurora has now been sold into four continents - Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe. Cytek's mission is to fill a gap in the industry by making high-dimensional flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers - and the company has its sights set on the remaining three continents.

Its superb performance has enabled the possibility of new discoveries and deeper biological insights at an affordable cost. Unlike other spectral flow cytometers, Aurora is a full spectrum flow cytometer based on Cytek's innovative architecture that does not use any optical dispersive element in its fluorescence detection system. The use of multiple excitation lasers enable Aurora's collection optics system to cover the entire luminescence emission window - from ultraviolet to infrared. By employing solid state detector arrays as opposed to conventional PMT detectors, Aurora is able to be packaged in a compact platform with excellent sensitivity. This enhanced sensitivity allows for the co-labeling of cells using dyes with highly overlapping spectral profiles and the resolution of dim and rare populations. More than 20-color labels are achievable with only three onboard lasers at 405 nm, 488 nm and 640 nm. This Cytek innovative technology is covered by pending patent applications, the most recent of which published on January 25, 2018.

Reflecting on the state of flow cytometry today, Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences, noted that, "Traditionally, the flow cytometry industry has been monopolized by a few large players with little motivation to innovate. Most flow cytometers on the market are based on 20-year-old technology that fails to meet today's application requirements. For example, applications in the field of immuno-oncology require the use of many colors from a single sample. Conventional flow cytometer designs try to meet this requirement by merely adding excitation laser wavelengths in the infrared and ultraviolet, which significantly increased the cost of ownership and complicated maintenance and usage. If you look at the telecom industry as a counterpoint, it is quickly apparent that - after the demise of the old monopoly - innovation has flourished, leading to today's IT and cloud services that have positively impacted lives the world over." Dr. Jiang, himself a veteran of the telecom industry, is an inventor who holds close to 100 U.S. patents.

Under the leadership of Dr. Jiang, Cytek has meshed innovative telecom technology with its 25 years of experiences in flow cytometer advancement, leading to the all-new full spectrum flow cytometer, Aurora. "Aurora has now been sold into four continents and has leapfrogged competing solutions to satisfy long unmet needs in fields of research such as immuno-oncology, systems biology, extracellular vesicles, stem cells and genomics," continued Dr. Jiang. "We hear from our customers that other solutions have fallen well short of their expectations, and that Aurora is the cytometer that they have been waiting for."



Please visit www.cytekbio.com (http://www.cytekbio.com/) for more information on Aurora and to learn more about Cytek's lineup of flow cytometry solutions, all of which are backed by comprehensive service plan offerings.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek is a leading flow cytometry solution provider and provides compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support researchers and clinicians. Cytek Biosciences Inc. is the outcome of a merger between Cytek Development Inc., a leading pioneer in flow cytometry, and Cytoville Inc., a venture-capital-backed business focusing on advanced bio-medical instrument technology development. The company's headquarters are in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe. To learn more, visit www.cytekbio.com (http://www.cytekbio.com/)and follow them on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/18117141/).

