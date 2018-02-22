EQT Credit Provides Financing to Support Hydro International

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Credit, through its Mid-Market Credit investment strategy today announces that it has provided a new financing solution to support Agilitas' acquisition of Hydro International (or the "Company"), a leading provider of wastewater and stormwater management systems.

Headquartered in the UK, Hydro International is an R&D-led engineering business specializing in products and services designed to help municipal, industrial and construction customers with processing, treating and managing water.

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners' Credit team, Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "We are thrilled to support Agilitas in their acquisition of Hydro International, an international company that has demonstrated industry leading and technologically differentiated product and services for the water management industry. We look forward to supporting the Company and the management team under Agilitas' ownership."

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 38 billion in raised capital across 25 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About EQT Credit

TheEQT Credit platform, which spans the full risk-reward spectrum investing with three strategies: senior debt, direct lending and credit opportunities, has invested approximately EUR 4.5 billion across approximately 155 companies since inception in 2008.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com/Investment-Strategies/Credit

