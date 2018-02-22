A weak second half in Centrica's UK business, due to falling customer numbers and a possible government-imposed price cap led to a 17% fall in adjusted full year operating profits to £1.25bn. The British Gas owner booked a £476m post-tax net exceptional charge, predominantly relating to impairments of exploration and petroleum assets and the Rough gas field. The dividend was maintained at 12p a share, while EBITDA was down 9% to £2.14bn. The company also lost more than 1.7m domestic ...

