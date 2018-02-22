

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish telecom group Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the fourth quarter climbed to 693 million euros from last year' 145 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 0.12 euros from 0.01 euros in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share for the quarter declined to 0.18 euros from 0.23 euros last year. Underlying OIBDA amounted to 4.230 billion euros, down 5.2% from last year.



For 2018, the company expects revenues growth to be around 1% compared to 2017, despite the negative impact from regulation, approximately -0.9 p.p.



José María Álvarez-Pallete, Executive Chairman said, 'We have entered 2018 with clear priorities to execute our strategy, with revenue growth, margin expansion for the third year in a row and lower capital intensity thanks to the efforts already undertaken. At the same time, we maintain our objective to continue strengthening our financial position, compatible with attractive shareholder remuneration'.



Operating income before depreciation and amortization or OIBDA was 3.913 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up 22.8% from last year. In organic terms, OIBDA grew by 9.2% year-over-year in the quarter, reflecting the sustained revenue improvement and cost containment efforts, efficiencies from the transformation process and digitalisation, synergy capture and a lower regulatory impact.



Excluding the impact of the regulation, OIBDA would have increased by 10.8% year-over-year in organic terms in the quarter.



Revenues were 13.162 billion euros, representing organic growth of 4.8% (declined 4.1% year-over-year on reported basis), driven by mobile service revenues, which improved their year-over-year performance to 4.3%, while handset revenues maintained a strong pace of growth.



The Company confirmed shareholder remuneration for 2017- second tranche of 2017 dividend, 0.20 per share euros in cash, to be paid in June 2018. It announced remuneration policy for 2018, a dividend of 0.40 euros per share in cash, to be paid in December 2018 (0.20 euros per share) and in June 2019 (0.20 euros per share).



Telefónica group's total accesses stood at 343.5 million as of December 2017 and customer value continued to improve, with average revenue per customer growth accelerating to 5.4% year-over-year in organic terms in the fourth quarter and stable churn.



