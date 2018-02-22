Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,750,000. The first tranche consists of 4,376,665 units at $0.15. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 until February 9, 2023. The hold period on the first tranche expires on June 10, 2018. The second tranche consists of 13,956,668 units at $0.15. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 until February 21, 2023. An aggregate finders' fee of $157,644 and 1,050,960 Finders' Warrants were paid in connection with the private placement. The Finders' Warrants are each exercisable at $0.25 per share until February 21, 2023. The hold period on the second tranche and Finders' warrants expires on June 22, 2018. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams states, "We are pleased to have closed this financing with strategic investors. We are now in a position to execute on our vision and game plan of significant scale and expansion in 2018. We are very optimistic that 2018 will be a breakout year for YDreams."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

