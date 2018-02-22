

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Corona, N.Y. establishment A & A Finest is recalling approximately 572 pounds of frozen pork and shrimp dumpling products due to presence of egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The problem was discovered on February 20, 2018 during routine FSIS label verification activities. The dumpling wrapper ingredient label includes pasteurized liquid whole eggs and egg whites in the list of ingredients, while the finished product label does not declare egg.



Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 34524', and includes 37 cases containing 200 pieces of 'PORK & SHRIMP SUI-MAI,' with an Item # of PS24-200, and were packaged on various dates between May 2, 2017 and December 6, 2017. These items were shipped to hotel restaurants in New York.



