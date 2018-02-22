

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation increased less than estimated in January, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.2 percent increase seen in December. The initial estimate was 1.4 percent.



The acceleration in energy and services prices was partly offset by slower prices of tobacco and food products.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent, in line with estimate, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in December.



The harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.1 percent on month, while it grew 1.5 percent annually. Both annual and monthly figures matched preliminary estimate published on January 31.



In December, the HICP had advanced 0.4 percent month-on-month and 1.2 percent annually.



Data showed that core inflation rose to 0.9 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



