

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Ackley, Iowa establishment Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc. is recalling approximately 20,630 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to possible Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.



About 37 confirmed case-patients have been identified in Iowa, with illness onset dates ranging from January 14, 2018 to February 6, 2018. Health officials in Iowa have determined that there is a link between the chicken salad from Triple T and Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses outbreak in Iowa.



Salmonella contamination can cause salmonellosis, with most common symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-21011' and were produced on various dates between Jan. 2, 2018 and Feb. 7, 2018. These items were shipped to Fareway grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.



FSIS said it continues to work with state and federal health officials to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to this product.



