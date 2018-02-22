IAR Systems Streamlines Security Development With New Product Offering

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systemsannounces a new product offering targeted for embedded security. The new offering will simplify the development of secure products and enable extended workflows with integrated security configuration. This enables companies to streamline the creation of secure products and incorporate security throughout the development and manufacturing process.

According to Machina Research, there will be 27 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connections in 2025, and according to ABI Research, the total market for secure microcontrollers for IoT can reach 1.2 billion dollars in value in 2022. Delivering completely secure, embedded systems is a major challenge today. This, in combination with the trend of higher complexity and enhanced performance, brings a rapid increase of security demands. Whether it is protecting intellectual property, ensuring critical infrastructure, or managing the product lifecycle, security is a crucial success factor for companies providing embedded technology. IAR Systems is addressing these demands with a new product offering, enabling companies to establish secure workflows and extend the developers' reach all the way from design to manufacturing. By establishing security as part of the development process, companies can ensure that critical intellectual property is protected against overproduction and counterfeiting, that software releases and updates are robustly managed, and that their customers are protected from malware intrusion and theft or loss of data.

The new technology has been developed in collaboration between IAR Systems and Secure Thingz, a leader in the development of advanced security solutions for embedded systems and the IoT. In April 2017, IAR Systems announced that it was taking an initial 10 percent equity stake in Secure Thingz, and the stake subsequently has been expanded to 20 percent. Since several years, IAR Systems offers solutions to ensure functional safety in embedded systems. With the investment in Secure Thingz, IAR Systems extends its offering to also include security.

"For our customers, security is no longer optional but becoming an immediate concern," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Companies developing digital products must find ways to make security simple and scalable in order to safeguard intellectual property, as well as provide protection of code and data. Our new offering will allow our customers to streamline their security development and gain control throughout the development and manufacturing process."

The new technology will be showcased at IAR Systems' booth 4-216 at embedded world in Nuremberg, on February 27-March 1.

