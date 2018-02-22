JSC Ingenium Partners With Enea for Network Intelligence

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Enea(Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced that JSC Ingenium has selected Enea's Qosmos ixEngineto improve application visibility and service quality provided by its Gateway GPRS Support Node (GGSN).

JSC Ingenium is a Spanish Telecommunications Engineering company specializing in core network technologies and IoT solutions for mobile operators: MNOs and MVNOs.

JSC Ingenium has embedded Qosmos ixEngine into its GGSN, where the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) engine classifies network traffic in real-time, in order to enable:

Visibility of advanced communication applications (Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, etc.)

Quality of Service (QoS) per application and subscriber session

"Qosmos ixEngine provides the foundation for accurate application visibility and QoS," said José Losada, CTO at JSC Ingenium. "By integrating ready-to-use DPI software, our development teams can devote more time to their own areas of expertise, bringing advanced solutions to market faster and better serving our customers."

"With Qosmos ixEngine, JSC Ingenium now benefits from best-in-class traffic classification technology and their operator customers get detailed traffic understanding to enhance their business," said Jean-Philippe Lion, Senior Vice President of the DPI Business Unit at Enea. "I am delighted that our partnership has enabled JSC Ingenium to strengthen their offering in this way."

JSC Ingenium has operational deployments in 14 countries and provides services to more than 60 MVNOs and MNOs all over the world. The company offers a complete range of IoT, EPC and IMS Network Core infrastructure elements. The portfolio also includes a BSS system and a best in class OSS solution, for easy overall monitoring of key operational and business indicators.

Qosmos ixEngine is the de facto industry-standard for IP classification and metadata extraction, based on DPI. Telecom and networking specialists use Qosmos ixEngine to gain application visibility, accelerate development and strengthen capabilities of new solutions.

Further Information

See a live demo of Enea Qosmos ixEngine at MWC18: Hall 6, Booth #6G10

Web page: http://www.qosmos.com/products/deep-packet-inspection-engine/

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society with a special emphasis on reducing cost and complexity at the network edge. We supply open-source based NFVI software platforms, embedded DPI software, Linux and Real-Time Operating Systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, Systems Integrators, and Service Providers use Enea to create new networking products and services faster, better and at a lower cost. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

Enea Enea OSE Netbricks Polyhedra EneaElement, Qosmosand Qosmos ixEngineare registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEÂck, PolyhedraLite, EneaElementCenter, EneaOn-device Management, EneaNFV Core, and EneaNFV Access are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. All rights reserved. © Enea AB 2018.

Media contact

Erik Larsson

VP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

E-mail: erik.larsson@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/jsc-ingenium-partners-with-enea-for-network-intelligence,c2456887

The following files are available for download: