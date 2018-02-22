Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Mobile World Congress 2018

MWC 2018 is in Barcelona from February 26 - March 1

The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for Mobile World Congress 2018, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, which takes place from February 26 - March 1 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC 2018 press kits, news releases and photos are available on Virtual Press Office's dedicated news page for the event, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://mwc.vporoom.com/

MWC 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

ACCUWEATHER, INC.

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/accuweather

Nearly 2 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hour-by-hour and minute-by-minute forecasts with Superior Accuracy' that has been well-documented. AccuWeather customized content and engaging video presentations are available through smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, award-winning AccuWeather apps, connected TVs, wearables, smart homes, and connected cars, as well as radio, television, newspapers, digital signage and the AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962, AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized Enterprise Solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as weather news, content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.



DisplayLink

Hall 7 Stand 7B51

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/DisplayLink

For more information, visit displaylink.com.

Elbit Systems

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/ElbitSystems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high-technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs around the world. The Company and its subsidiaries, operate in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems providing innovative and robust solutions with decades of experience in communication systems.



G+D Mobile Security, Inc.

Hall 7 Stand 7A41

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/gi-de

G+D Mobile Security ensures that connectivity - for consumers as well as IoT identities and data - is secure and reliable across industries. G+D Mobile Security's industry leading eSIM Management technologies provide for the remote lifecycle administration of mobile devices, credentials and data. In the IoT and Smart Wearables markets, G+D Mobile Security partners with established enterprise players and innovative start-ups to deliver the highest level of security to the IoT ecosystem.

G+D Mobile Security has been trusted by mobile network operators, technology companies, and financial institutions to secure their physical and digital assets for over 160 years.

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,800 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 860m in the 2016 fiscal year. More than 50 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.

Get to know us at gi-de.com/mobile-security.

IDEMIA

Hall 6 Stand 6H30

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. With close to $3bn in revenues and 14,000 employees, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.



Multi-Tech Systems, Inc.

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things - connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. MultiTech has consistently connected customers and we've been doing so for more than 40 years. We're continuing our legacy of consistently connecting customers with the world's first commercially deployable LoRa-based suite of communications devices. MultiTech works with customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, analog, Wi-Fi Bluetoothand GPS Machine to Machine communication capabilities for their Internet of Things applications. For more information please visit multitech.com.



Parallel Wireless

Hall 5 Stand 5I5

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/ParallelWireless

Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company in production deployment or in trials with major leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology virtualized RAN (vRAN) has been recognized with 27 industry awards. For more information, please visit parallelwireless.com.



Peraso Technologies

Hall 7 Stand 7J51

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/Peraso

Peraso is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company is focussed on the development of 60 GHz chip sets and solutions compliant with the IEEE 802.11ad specification. 60 GHz has been adopted for interoperability certification by the WiFi Alliance under the WiGigbrand, and WiGighas seen strong industry endorsement by tech giants such as Samsung, Qualcomm and Intel. For more information, visit perasotech.com.

SK Telecom

Hall 3 Stand 3H10

Press Kit: mwc.vporoom.com/SKTelecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. With over 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.08 million LTE subscribers (as of 4Q 2016), the company holds around 70 percent of the LET market in Korea. It has reached KRW 17.918 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services/solutions/technologies.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show.

