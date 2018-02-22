

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday, bond yields hit a fresh four-year high and the dollar stood near a one-week high against a basket of major currencies after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed the central bank plans to raise interest rates three times in 2018.



According to the Fed minutes, policymakers expressed rising confidence on inflation while agreeing that the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate.



China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 2.2 percent to end at 3,268.56 as traders returned to their desks following the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.35 percent at 31,006 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell sharply to close near one-week low as U.S. rate hike bets boosted demand for the yen and office equipment maker Ricoh said it is conducting impairment tests.



The Nikkei average shed 234.37 points or 1.07 percent to 21,736.44 while the broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent lower at 1,746.17.



Exporters Canon and Panasonic fell around 1.5 percent each while automaker Honda Motor declined 1 percent and Toyota Motor shed 0.9 percent. Ricoh tumbled 3.9 percent on reports that it was considering taking a charge of up to 100 billion yen ($930 million) this fiscal year.



Australian shares ended a choppy session marginally higher as investors digested a barrage of earnings reports. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 7.20 points or 0.12 percent to 5,950.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 10.40 points or 0.17 percent at 6,057.70.



Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton rose 1.3 percent to rebound from recent losses while rivals Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group closed modestly lower.



National flag carrier Qantas soared 5.9 percent after it posted record profits for the six months to December. In the energy sector, Woodside Petroleum shares lost 3.3 percent on turning ex-dividend while rival Santos climbed 2.2 percent.



Nine Entertainment jumped 16.2 percent after the television broadcaster reported a turnaround to net profit in the first half of the year on higher revenues. Shares of Crown Resorts advanced 4.4 percent as the casino operator reported a slight increase in first-half underlying profit.



Blackmores slumped 14.7 percent after the vitamin maker warned of a soft second half due to 'supply issues' and a soft Australian retail market. Infant formula company Bellamy's Australia plummeted 5.9 percent after its first-half net profit more than tripled from last year.



Seoul stocks fell notably amid selling by foreign investors and institutions on heightened expectations of faster interest rate hikes in the U.S. The benchmark Kospi dropped 15.37 points or 0.63 percent to 2,414.28. Tech stocks Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics all ended down over 1 percent.



New Zealand shares closed higher as A2 Milk extended the previous session's rally after securing an alliance with Fonterra. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 66.61 points or 0.81 percent to 8,266.88, while A2 Milk shares jumped 9.8 percent to hit a fresh record high.



Malaysian shares were little changed while benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.3 percent 0.6 percent.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX