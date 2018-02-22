

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - International aesthetics company Sinclair Pharma plc (SPH.L) said Thursday that its contract with ThermiGen LLC, an Almirall SA company, for the sale and distribution of Silhouette InstaLift, Silhouette Refine and Silhouette Lift products in the U.S. will terminate by mutual agreement, with effect from 31 March 2018.



Sinclair will pay to Thermi a one-off, undisclosed payment for the early termination and will regain the full U.S. distribution rights for the products.



Sinclair noted that Thermi will continue to supply customers with product until 31 March when the contract terminates. In order to ensure continuity of supply to customers thereafter, Sinclair has agreed to buy back Thermi's remaining inventory.



Chris Spooner, CEO of Sinclair said, 'Advanced discussions with potential U.S. partners are ongoing and we expect to enter into an alternative arrangement effective from 1 April which would ensure that this highly differentiated product remains available to doctors and customers, and that we maximise its potential in the very important U.S. market.'



