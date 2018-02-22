

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc. (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 18 percent to 113.9 million pounds from 96.2 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share grew to 5.39 pence from 4.55 pence last year.



Operating profit climbed 16 percent from last year to 116.5 million pounds, driven by strong growth in International markets, where 20 businesses delivered record net fees, and good cost control in the UK.



Net fees, which comprises turnover less remuneration of temporary workers and other recruitment agencies, grew 13 percent to 525.8 million pounds from 465.5 million pounds last year.



Like-for-like growth in net fees was 12 percent.



Further, the company lifted interim dividend by 10 percent to 1.06 pence.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, the scale, balance and diversity of our businesses, combined with our strong balance sheet and highly experienced management teams, stand us in good stead. The outlook in the vast majority of our markets remains positive and we have made an encouraging start to our new five-year plan to broadly double our operating profits by 2022.'



