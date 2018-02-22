

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence decreased in February, though remained very favorable, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 112 in February from 114 in January, which was revised up from 113. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable with 113.



Moreover, it was well above the long-term average of 100.0



The index for general production outlook fell to 30.0 in February from 34 in the prior month.



Similarly, the component index for personal production expectations weakened to from 20 to 16.



The balance of opinion on past activity worsened in February, with the index falling to 18 from 23 in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX