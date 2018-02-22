

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the year ended 31 December 2017 climbed to 289 million pounds or 26.1 pence per share from 27 million or 1.8 pence per share pounds last year.



Profit before tax grew to 448 million pounds from 101 million pounds in the prior year.



Underlying pre-tax profits rose 12% to 620 million pounds from last year. Underlying earnings per share were 43.5p, up 10% from the prior year.



Premium income up 4% to 6.7 billion pounds, combined ratio 94%, a new RSA record



Total income rose to 7.11 billion pounds from 6.86 billion pounds in the previous year.



Stephen Hester, RSA Group Chief Executive, said,'RSA's overseas divisions achieved excellent results in 2017, partly offset by poor underwriting figures in our UK/ London market business as flagged earlier in the year. The Group's performance ambitions remain high and we target further improvement in 2018 and thereafter.'



The company declared a final dividend of 13.0 pence per ordinary share, compared to 11.0 pence per share paid in 2016. Together with the interim dividend of 6.6 pence, this brings the total dividend for the year to 19.6 pence (up 23%), representing a 45% payout of underlying earnings per share.



The company noted that its performance target of 13-17% return on tangible equity represents attractive shareholder return both relative to cost of capital and insurance industry norms. To the extent that RSA's underwriting performance progresses well towards best-in-class combined ratio ambitions, even better returns are possible. It will try to achieve just that. For 2018, the key tasks are to re-establish respectable performance in UK business whilst continuing underlying progress in overseas markets where the majority of the Group trades.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX