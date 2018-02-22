

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a manufacturer of Co-manufactured and Private Label products, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation plunged 78.7 percent to 4.0 million pounds from last year's 18.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share fell 90.1 percent to 0.7 pence from 7.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation were 13.6 million pounds, compared to 19.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 5.2 pence, compared to 7.4 pence last year.



Operating margin dropped 4.4 percentage points to 1.8%.



Revenue increased 2.2 percent to 368.4 million pounds from last year's 360.6 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, revenue edged down 0.6 percent and like-for-like revenues dropped 4.7 percent.



Further, the company announced that interim payment to shareholders increased 7% to 1.5 pence reflecting Board confidence in future growth prospects.



Looking ahead, Rik De Vos, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our outlook for the current year remains unchanged from our trading update in January....Overall, we continue to expect the Group's full year adjusted profit before tax and adjusted earnings per share to be broadly in line with last year. Looking further ahead, we are well positioned to benefit from volume growth in our Household business.'



