Introducing Land Rover Explore, The Outdoor Phone

Land Rover and Bullitt Group have unveiled details of the Land Rover Explore Outdoor Phone. Designed for people who live for adventure and need a phone that can survive whatever it's put through, the smartphone will be on show at Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona, 26th February to 1st March 2018.

At the heart of the Land Rover Explore is a powerful 4000mAh battery that gives two days of typical use, or a full day of activites, with constant GPS Navigation mapping activated on the 5" HD display. Battery life can also be doubled by adding the included Adventure Pack while on the go. Once added, itcan replace the need for a separate GPS device with its GPS patch antenna that improves the reliability and accuracy of the GPS. It also adds additional 3600 mAh of battery power and premium topographic mapping with Skyline augmented reality, courtesy of ViewRanger.

Other hardware packs available include a large 4370mAh additional battery and a universal bike mount, all designed to enhance any adventure by enabling owners to go further, and stay out for longer.

The Land Rover Explore withstands everyday use outdoors with exceptional durability. It is drop tested to 1.8 metres with a factory fitted screen protector, it can survive underwater, including salt water complying to IP68 rating and can cope with extreme temperatures, thermal shock, humidity and vibration exposure. This level of protection ensures the device can survive heavy downpours or a muddy trail and will continue to work, keeping users connected at all times.

Designed in close collaboration with Land Rover, the smartphone takes subtle design cues from the unbeatably capable and versatile Land Rover Discovery. Taking inspiration from the front grille design through to the headlamp architecture and even the knurled finish of the interior dials, it elegantly reflects the essence of the Land Rover brand. It's a durable smartphone in a stylish design that is suitable for the office or enjoying the great outdoors.

The home screen features a customisable Outdoor Dashboard for instant access to weather condition information and sensor data from the device. It can be set up to show the details most relevant to any activity at a glance. Separately, the Explore Hub is a curated app portal, with a content catalogue relevant to many outdoor activities, as well as the Land RoverInControl apps. Plus, small features like a handy SOS flashlight and a Night red filter mode to reduce screen glare, help to ensure the Land Rover Explore is perfect for everyone with a passion for the outdoors.

Notable features also include a bright 5-inch full HD screen that's optimised for sunlight legibility, while the touchscreen can be controlled with wet fingers or while wearing gloves. Improved connectivity options are provided by a dual SIM feature, giving users the ability to connect to two networks.

Joe Sinclair, Director of Branded Goods and Licensing for Jaguar Land Rover said: "We are excited to be collaborating with Bullitt Group to create the smartphone that we'd all like to own. A perfect combination of design and functionality that embodies the Land Rover DNA and enables customers to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further."

Peter Stephens, CEO of Bullitt Group, global mobile licensee for Land Rover commented: "Building on our leadership in the rugged mobile market, we see the growing customer dissatisfaction with the fragility of their mobile phone and the poor battery life in particular, preventing them from using their mobile for key parts of their day to day life. The Land Rover Explore embodies everything we know to create a device perfectly suited to any outdoor activity, whilst retaining a sleek design."

The Land Rover Explore launches with the Adventure Pack, bringing GPS handheld capabilities to the smartphone straight out of the box with an MSRP of €649 / £599. It will be available to order from April 2018 via http://www.landroverexplore.com and selected retailers and operators.

The Land Rover Explore will be on display at Mobile World Congress (stand CS78) followed by the Geneva Motor Show, 8th-18th March.

Key Specifications

Huge battery (4000mAh) plus add-on Battery Packs

IP68 Splash, Water and Dust resistance

Drop-proof to 1.8 metres with factory fitted screen protector

Premium grade, detailed off-road topographical mapping options from ViewRanger with Augmented Reality Skyline feature In-box premium off-road mapping voucher, giving a choice of country-wide or custom region topographical maps in many markets.

Customisable Outdoor Dashboard to access to the most important weather information, sensor data, and on-device tools for your activity: eg weather, wind, tides, compass, SOS light, etc

Android' 'Nougat', with scheduled upgrade to 'Oreo'

4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable via microSD'

Deca-core 2.6GHz 64 bit MTK Helio X27 chipset with Dual SIM functionality

16 MP Rear camera, 8MP front camera, 4 x digital zoom

Bright 5 inch FHD display, Corning GorillaGlass 5 protected, optimised for outdoor use Touchscreen can be controlled with gloves on or with wet fingers Night red filter mode reduces screen glare, preserving natural vision in low light and at night

LTE Cat 6

Curated apps and content catalogue relevant to outdoor pursuits

Adventure Pack Specification

3600mAh additional battery

25 x 25mm Ceramic Patch GPS Antenna

TPU Protective case

Stainless Steel Carabiner with canvas strap

IP68 and 1.8 metre drop tested

Bike Pack Specification

Bike Mount and case for both stem and handlebar

Tilt to adjust viewing angle or change device orientation

Battery Pack Specification

Ultimate Battery Performance, additional 4370 mAh of battery capacity

IP68 and 1.8 metre drop tested

About Bullitt Group

Bullitt Group helps global brands extend their product portfolios into new categories, particularly in the connected devices market. We design, manufacture, market and sell products under license for our brand partners.

Since its formation in 2009, Bullitt Group has designed, manufactured and distributed millions of mobile phones, audio products, other connected devices and related peripherals to more than 60 countries across the globe.

Bullitt Group's Head Office is in Reading, England with additional office locations in Taipei (Taiwan), Shenzhen (China), New York (USA)and Singapore.

About Land Rover

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque each defines the world's SUV sectors, with 80 per cent of this model range exported to over 100 countries.

