Really Simple Systems is the First CRM Vendor to Deliver GDPR 2018 Specific Functionality

PETERSFIELD, England, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched phase one of its development to enable customer compliance, in advance of the introduction of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg )

Really Simple Systems is thought to be the first CRM vendor to tackle GDPR compliance with a phased roll out of specific developments to its email marketing module. The changes will enable its clients to store contact data and run their marketing campaigns in-line with the new law.

The European Union (EU) data protection legislation is due to come into force on 25th May 2018 and has implications for any business holding data on EU citizens. One of the key issues for marketers is the need to gain "explicit consent" from an individual before they can engage in any marketing communication. This includes email, SMS messaging and telephone calls. The new legislation will have global affect and non-compliance is to be met with some hefty fines.

Having announced its own compliance with GDPR back in September 2017, Really Simple Systems' first phase development lets its customers record appropriate consents from online registrations. Businesses using the company's Advanced Marketing module will be able to create web-to-lead transactions that will record an individual's consent as required by GDPR.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, explains 'GDPR requires an individual to give "explicit consent" to receive any electronic marketing communication. This new release will allow businesses to collect opt-in consents from contacts before 25th May, and have an auditable log of when, how and from what IP address the consent was granted, so that they can continue to market to them after the deadline.'

The second phase of the Really Simple Systems development will follow shortly, enabling businesses to collect mailing consent from existing contacts. The third and final phase to activate the mailing and consent lists will go live before the GDPR deadline in May.

Paterson continues 'GDPR is biggest marketing and compliance challenge businesses have faced for some time. It's been important to us to support our customers as they adapt to the changes. We've embraced the regulation as a positive development for individuals and a real opportunity for business'.

To support customers as they prepare for GDPR, Really Simple Systems has been running a series of webinars on the subject. The next is scheduled for Thursday 15th March 2018.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/press-releases/gdpr-2018/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems provides cloud-based CRM systems for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B. With over 21,000 customers Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of Cloud CRM systems. Customers range from single users to 100 user systems and include the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and the British Museum, as well as thousands of small and medium sized companies.