Charles River Development has won "Best Portfolio Management Solution" for the second year in a row at this year's WealthBriefing Swiss Awards. Presented on February 8th in Geneva, the WealthBriefing awards are designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals that judges consider to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2017.

"Wealth managers and private banks worldwide use Charles River to make more informed investment decisions, grow assets, and bring new products to market faster," said Gavin Lavelle, EMEA Managing Director, Charles River. "Our clients are able to consolidate their wealth products on one platform which can scale for millions of accounts. This gives them complete visibility of holdings and risk across the enterprise."

Charles River's wealth management solution supports the entire investment lifecycle, from model management, asset allocation, and risk, through to trading, settlement and position keeping. Firms can increase efficiency and reduce cost and risk through platform consolidation.

Charles River has won numerous awards for portfolio management, trading and compliance, and most recently was named "Best Buyside Compliance Product" at the Buy-Side Technology Awards 2017 December, 2017.

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

