Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/Daimler/

Company: Daimler AG Booth/Stand: 6A40 Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018

Barcelona, ES Web: https://www.daimler.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MercedesBenz Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercedesbenz YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mercedesbenz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mercedesbenz/

About Daimler AG

Mercedes-Benz at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC; 26 February to 1 March) Mercedes-Benz is presenting innovations and initiatives from a variety of fields as part of its overarching digitisation strategy. The press conference is to be held on 26 February from 11 a.m. to 11.20 a.m. at the Mercedes-Benz stand in Hall 6.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005055/en/

Contacts:

Daimler AG

Irene Fuhrmann

+491608614828

irene.fuhrmann@daimler.com

or

Andrea Haeussler

+491608639074

andrea.hauessler@daimler.com

