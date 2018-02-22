Valmet to supply a repeat order of three winders for Shanying International in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply three winders for Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., in the city of Jingzhou in Hubei province, China. The order is following the delivery of the Valmet OptiConcept M board machine (PM 21) (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2017/valmet-to-supply-opticoncept-m-containerboard-making-line-for-shanying-international-in-china--/) announced in December 2017 and earlier winder deliveries to company's Ma'anshan site. The capacity of the three winders will cover the production of two board machines. The start-ups of the winders are scheduled for the end of the year 2018.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically EUR 10-20 million.

"We have a long and good relationship with Shanying. Valmet is supplying or has delivered already six paper or board machines for this customer - the latest ones being the orders of the testliner machine PM 21 and two earlier started-up container board lines (http://www.valmet.com/media/articles/all-articles/sustainable-boardmaking-at-anhui-shanying/) in Ma'anshan. Valmet has also just recently announced a waste-fired boiler delivery (http://www.valmet.com/media/news/press-releases/2018/valmet-to-supply-a-waste-fired-boiler-to-shanying-huazhong-paper-in-china/) for Shanying International Holdings. These earlier projects and strong track record with winders convinced the customer to choose Valmet," says Mikko Osara, Vice President of Board and Paper Mills Business Unit at Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes three high-capacity OptiWin Drum (http://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/two-drum-winders/) two-drum compact winders. They are repeat orders of three similar OptiWin Drum winders delivered at the Ma'anshan site in 2014. Valmet's winding concept brings flexibility for the mill's two production lines with high capacity potential as well as smart drive controls and optimization.

The winders are designed for basis weight range of 80-170 g/m2 and design speed of 3,000 m/min.

About the customer Shanying International

Shanying International Holdings Co., Ltd., formerly Anhui Shanying Paper Industry Co., Ltd., is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of paper products. The Company's main products consist of various packaging paper boards, newsprint paper, corrugated cardboard boxes, culture paper and other paper products, which are marketed under the brand name of Shanying. The Company distributes its products within domestic markets, with eastern China as its main market.

