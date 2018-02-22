Workday, Inc.: Workday Ranks #2 Best Workplace in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that Workday ranked #2 on Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute's Best Workplaces in Ireland list. Appearing on this list for the fourth consecutive year, Workday currently has more than 7,900 employees globally, with more than 850 based in Dublin, and more than 1,300 based in Europe.

Workday's office in Dublin serves as the company's headquarters in Europe, and is a central hub for innovation and technical expertise. It offers key roles in product and technology development, customer support, services, data centre operations, and sales.

"At Workday, we believe that a great culture creates an environment where our people can do their very best work on behalf of our customers," said David Clarke, senior vice president, technology development, Workday. "I'm proud that this is as true today as it was 10 years ago when Workday was first established in Dublin. We are again honoured to be recognized for this by the Great Place to Work Institute."

This recognition follows other honours Workday has received as a top workplace, including ranking #7 on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. (https://www.workday.com/en-us/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2203078), and being named the #3 Best Workplace in Europe (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2171192) for large companies by GPTW Institute.

Additional Information

Learn more about Workday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CC8reb1b7qQ) and read its GPTW review here (http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/workday-inc).

Workday is hiring (http://www.workday.com/company/careers/jobs.php) for key roles around the world in product and technology development, customer support, services, data centre operations, sales, marketing, and more.

Methodology

The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open-ended comments from employees.

The 2018 full list of listed organisations and award winners, as well as past years' rankings, are available at http://www.greatplacetowork.ie/ (http://www.greatplacetowork.ie/).

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

