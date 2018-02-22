Interim profit at FTSE 250 recruiter Hays rose 18% on the back of strong growth in its international markets and good cost control in the UK. In the six months to 31 December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £113.9m from £96.2m in the same period a year ago, with net feet fees up 13% to £525.8m and operating profit 16% higher at £116.5m. Basic earnings per share pushed up to 5.39p from 4.55p and the dividend per share was lifted 10% to 1.06p. The company said it saw strong conditions in the ...

