Barclays declared its intention to more than double dividend payouts in 2018 to 6.5p per share after lower costs helped lift profits last year - though they were still slightly short of analyst's forecasts. The bank confirmed a 3.0p payout for 2017, as expected, as it reported 10% increase in annual profit to £3.5bn but an attributable loss of £1.9bn after costs associated with the sale of its African subsidiary sale and US tax reforms. Adjusted profit before tax and material items increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...