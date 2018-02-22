Storage space operator Safestore reported a 9.8% year-on-year rise in first quarter group revenues on a constant currency basis to £35.1m.On a like-for-like basis, revenues were up 5.5% to £32.8m. Chief executive Frederic Vecchioli said the results had been supported by revenue from Safestore's recent acquisition of Alligator Self Storage, which complemented solid like-for-like growth. "The strong trading momentum from our Paris stores continued in Q1, combined with encouraging UK occupancy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...