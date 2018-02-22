AIM and Media Release

22 February 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Board Appointment

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to advise the appointment, effective 1February 2018, of Diane Radley to the Board as an independent non-executive director, bringing significant and diverse African, business leadership, strategy and financing experience to the Company.

Diane has an exceptional pedigree in African business having most recently served as CEO of Old Mutual Investment Group, Africa's largest asset manager. Prior to this, she was Chief Financial Officer with both Old Mutual South Africa and Allied Electronics Corporation, and Partner-in-charge of the Transaction Services Group in the Johannesburg office of PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2015, she was recognised as "Africa's Leading Woman in Business' by African Investor (New York).

She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited, chairs the Board of Marriot Unit Trust Company Pty Limited and is a Trustee of the DG Murray Trust.

The appointment of Diane comes as part of the ongoing evolution of the Board to ensure the requisite capability to deliver on the significant opportunities in front of us.

Further information disclosed for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies can be found at Appendix A.

APPENDIX A

The following information is disclosed in relation to the appointment of Diane Claire McCann (nee Radley) (51 years old) to the board of Base Resources.

In the past 5 years, Mrs Radley (McCann) has held the following positions where she was acting in the capacity of a director:

Current Company Directorships Previous Company Directorships Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd Old Mutual Capital Partners (Pty) Limited Old Mutual Real Estate Holding Company Pty Ltd Old Mutual Investment Group (South Africa) (Pty) Limited Marriot Unit Trust Management Company RF Pty Limited Old Mutual Investment Group (South Africa) Holdings (Pty) Limited Old Mutual Property (South Africa) (Pty) Limited Old Mutual Specialised Finance (South Africa) (Pty) Limited Business Venture Investments No 1457 (Pty) Limited Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Limited

Mrs Radley (McCann) holds no relevant interest in the Company's ordinary share capital.

There is no other information in relation to Mrs Radley (McCann) that requires disclosure pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.

