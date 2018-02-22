NNIT A/S: 5/2018 NNIT enters into significant agreement with STARK

Company announcement 5/2018

Søborg/Copenhagen, February 22, 2018

NNIT enters into significant agreement with STARK

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has entered into a four-year agreement, with an option of a one plus one year extension, with STARK Danmark A/S, part of STARK Group, a new customer in the enterprise segment. The outsourcing agreement covers IT-infrastructure operations and application maintenance and represents a lower medium-size three-digit DKK million amount.

The agreement increases NNIT's backlog for 2018 as well as for 2019 and 2020, but does not change NNIT's guidance for 2018 or the long-term targets.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 3,030 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

