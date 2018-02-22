Apple Kärntner Straße, Apple's first store in Austria, will open Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the heart of Vienna. Nestled on the famous pedestrian shopping street between St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Vienna State Opera, the store's 150 employees will invite visitors to experience the creative sessions and services offered in Apple Stores around the world.

"We can't wait to join the bustling city of Vienna, a European crossroads so rich in history and culture," said Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Apple Kärntner Straße brings the best of Apple together with our products, services and educational programs. Everyone is welcome to connect, be inspired to learn, and unlock their creativity."

Designed with the original heritage building in mind, the two-level store features a corner entrance and reinstated exposed columns with large window openings that seamlessly connect it to the public gathering space outside. The highly knowledgeable employees together speak 44 languages and will be ready to serve international customers at Apple Kärntner Straße.

Visitors can participate in free Today at Apple? sessions every day focused on photography, coding and app development, music, art and design, and more in The Forum. The diverse programs include Quick Start and How To sessions, Music Labs and Studio Hours, all led by Apple Creatives, the store's experts in liberal arts. Interactive Photo Walks and Sketch Walks take participants outside the store to explore nearby sites in the city while learning new skills.

Programs are designed to serve all in the community, including sessions specifically for educators and children, such as Kids Hour on Saturdays. Entrepreneurs and app developers interested in hands-on training and advice can meet with Apple team members in the Boardroom for customized support.

Customers looking to simply try out Apple products can explore the entire line in the store and learn more from the store team at any time. New owners can get help customizing their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac with Personal Setup and users can work side by side with Geniuses at the Genius Bar when looking for technical support and advice. Additionally, the Apple Store app is a personalized guide to the best support options from Apple and another way to get connected with an expert.

Apple Kärntner Straße will open Saturday at 9:30 a.m. To register for Today at Apple sessions, visit apple.com/at/today.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, Today at Apple, Apple Store and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005299/en/

Contacts:

Apple

Nick Leahy, 408-862-5012

nleahy@apple.com

Ashley Rivera, 408-862-1381

ashley_rivera@apple.com