Automotive Upholstery Market Worth 7.74 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Upholstery Market by Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Roof Liners, Seat Covers, Sun Visors & Trunk Liners), Upholstery Materials, Fabric Type (Non-woven & Woven), Integrated Technology, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market in 2017, is estimated to be USD 4.65 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 7.74 Billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production, growing demand for advanced technologies and customized automotive interiors adoption and increasing demand for light weight automotive materials.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 139 tables and48 figures spread through 173 pages and in-depth TOC on"Automotive Upholstery Market - Global Forecast to 2025"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-upholstery-market-125905396.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

"Automotive seat covers to be the largest segment of the Automotive Upholstery Market, by application"

Automotive seat covers are the largest segment of the Automotive Upholstery Market, by application because automotive seats consume the maximum upholstery material. Each automotive seat cover consumes up to 2 meters of upholstery material. Luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers offer leather seat covers as a standard fit on some models and as optional fit for other variants. Mid-segment cars often offer synthetic leather seat covers. Most entry-level cars come with standard seat covers that are a combination of polyester and nylon. With the advent of autonomous driving and innovation in automotive interiors, the demand for seat covers will increase. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to have more spacious interiors with flexible seating.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=125905396

"Synthetic leather to be the largest segment of the Automotive Upholstery Market, by upholstery materials"

Synthetic leather is largely used instead of genuine leather owing to its cost-effectiveness and comparatively more environment friendly dying and treating process. Synthetic leather is either polyurethane (PU) based or poly-vinyl chloride based (PVC). This upholstery material is stain resistant and easy to clean, making it an ideal automotive upholstery material. Due to its synthetic material, this leather type can be manufactured in a vast array of colors and textures. Synthetic leather is largely used in automotive seat cars and the demand for it is anticipated to grow with growing vehicle production and rising consumption of seat covers.

Make an Inquiry:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=125905396

"Asia Oceania to be the largest regional market for Automotive Upholstery Market"

Asia Oceania comprises China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Others. China is a hub for vehicle production and sales. The country also has a large presence of automotive upholstery raw material suppliers. The demand for automotive upholstery is directly linked to the demand and production of vehicles in this region. Since, China has a large base of suppliers, it dominates the global market for key raw materials such as nylon, polypropylene, and polyester. Japan and India are also witnessing a growing consumer demand for automotive upholstery.

The Automotive Upholstery Market is dominated by a few global application suppliers and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Lear Corporation (US), Adient PLC (Ireland), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), and Faurecia S.A. (France).

Browse Related Reports

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Material (Metal, Composite, Rubber, and Plastic), Application, Component (Frame, Engine-Exhaust, Wheel, Door, Hood & Trunk Lid, Seat, Instrument Panel, Bumper-Fender), Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-lightweight-materials-market-23937731.html

Plastic Materials Market by Type (PP, PE, ABS, PU, PVC, PA, PC, PVB & Other Engineering Plastics), Application (Interior, Exterior, Lighting/Electric Wiring & Under the hood), Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV, & ICE), & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-plastic-market-219387183.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets