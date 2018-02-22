NNIT A/S: NNIT signs agreement with STARK on outsourcing of IT

Press release

NNIT signs agreement with STARK on outsourcing of IT

STARK continues its digital transformation in the Nordic countries and outsources IT infrastructure and operations including application management and development to NNIT.

Copenhagen, February 22, 2018 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy signs an IT outsourcing agreement with STARK, part of STARK Group, the leading supplier of building materials to professionals in the Nordic countries.

Beyond high quality, security, stability, NNIT will throughout the next minimum four years secure the further development of STARK's IT-infrastructure, business applications, service desk and onsite support to STARK's 72 stores and more than 2,600 employees in Denmark.

Furthermore, the Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish parts of STARK GROUP are included partially in the agreement that was signed today.

Following a strong ambition to transform the business digitally and adapt to quickly changing customer behavior, STARK performs a complete IT outsourcing, Claus Paulsen, CIO, STARK, explains:

"In order to become the preferred digital partner for our clients we must be able to predict tomorrow's technologies while at the same time securing high quality, security and stability in our IT-infrastructure. We now focus on our digital efforts to take the leadership. The partnership with NNIT is the right decision to achieve this and underpins our future growth across the Nordic countries."

As part of the agreement, NNIT will take over IT infrastructure, operations, support, and application maintenance and development. By choosing NNIT, STARK will get flexible and scalable IT services while obtaining operational excellence and a high security level.

Senior Vice President in NNIT Jacob Hahn Michelsen says about the agreement:

"STARK is in a very exciting period of change in order to retain its leading position and we are happy to offer them our experience with delivery of international it-support. We look forward to helping them secure the IT robustness required for an agile and innovative organization to focus on clients and continue its growth in Nordic countries."

NNIT will assume 53 employees, who will be welcomed in NNIT's offices in Aarhus by its approximately 100 colleagues there and more than 3,000 colleagues globally.

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

STARK media contact, +45 27 79 98 73



About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,000 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

About STARK

www.stark.dk (http://www.stark.dk/)

NNIT signs agreement with STARK on outsourcing of IT (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2170696/836437.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

