BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business confidence weakened in February, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Thursday.



The business sentiment index fell more-than-expected to 115.4 from 117.6 in January. The score was seen easing to 117 in February.



Likewise, the current conditions index dropped to 126.3, which was below the forecast of 127. The expectations index came in at 105.4 compared to the expected reading of 107.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX