

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, in line with flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3887 against the greenback, 149.02 against the yen, 1.3027 against the franc and 0.8846 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



