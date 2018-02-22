Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - Spearmint Resources (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) has commenced its initial drill program on its lithium project in the world-renowned lithium basin in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The 100% owned Clayton Valley lithium prospect consists of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

The plan calls for 3 wells testing the green clay formation and 1 deep well testing the deep brine target located less than 1/2 mile east of a Pure Energy Minerals exploration hole that was completed as a production well.

James Nelson, President, stated: "We are very pleased to commence this multi-hole and multi-target lithium drill program. The Clayton Valley is home to the only brine deposit in production in North America and we are optimistic about being directly bordering this producing basin. The lithium market is seeing strong internal drivers such as the electric car battery growth and battery sector. This prospect is in the same state as the Tesla Gigafactory and we are drilling into the same basin that Tesla has an agreement for lithium with. We have just completed a financing so we are fully cashed up to undertake this initial drill program for lithium and we also expect to be active in Quebec for Vanadium and in the Golden Triangle of BC for potentially gold, nickel and magnesium. 2018 will be one of the most active years in recent history for Spearmint and we are very enthusiastic about what will transpire."

Other Lithium Properties

Spearmint also has three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Vanadium Properties

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Gold Properties

Other current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia. The 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

The company's 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres borders Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

For more information, please visit www.spearmintresources.ca, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-646-6903 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.

