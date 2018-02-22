

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday after bond yields surged amid speculation of faster interest rate hikes in the U.S.



Also weighing on sentiment, survey data from Ifo institute showed that Germany's business sentiment index fell more-than-expected to 115.4 in February from 117.6 in January.



The benchmark DAX was down 130 points or 1.05 percent at 12,340 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.



Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom tumbled 3.3 percent after its fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly from last year.



Krones AG shares dropped 0.6 percent. The beverage filling and packaging company reported that its preliminary consolidated net income for fiscal year 2017 grew 10.7 percent to 187.1 million euros from 169.1 million euros in the previous year.



Henkel rose about 1 percent. The chemical and consumer goods company confirmed its 2020 outlook after posting 9.1 percent growth in adjusted net profit for fiscal year 2017.



