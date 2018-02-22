JTB Communication Design, Inc.:

This year we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and Spain.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan will hold "Sabor de Japón", a promotion event of Japanese food ingredients, for letting professionals in food industry from both Japan and Spain strengthen their ties through "food", providing them inspiration for creating new Spanish food, and contributing toward enrichment of both countries' gastronomy.

The visitors will meet the new Japanese food ingredients that have arrived at Spain for the first time at its presentation program, receive samples and taste products from about 15 Japanese producers.

Please refer to the flier for more information on the company list and the program.

Date Time: Monday, Feb. 26th, 2018, 16:00 19:00 Place: Kitchen Club Madrid (Orense street) Calle de Orense, 12, 28020 Madrid, Spain

Contacts:

Sabor de Japón secretariat (press office)

JTB Communication Design, Inc.

(Ms.) Akane Asaoka, 81-80-5908-3030

sabordejaponmadrid@jtbcom.co.jp